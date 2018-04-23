Arrests made after woman left in critical condition following assault in Market Harborough

Two people have been arrested following an assault at a block of flats in Market Harborough town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at around 3.45pm to a report of a woman injured at the North Bank flats, off Coventry Road in Market Harborough. The woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a serious injury and was described as being in a 'critical condition'.

Police and paramedics attend a incident at North Bank in Market Harborough late saturday afternoon. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Police announced at 9pm on Saturday that they had arrested two people in connection with the incident.

A 33-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Market Harborough, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire police told the Mail on Saturday: "The victim, a woman in her twenties, was assaulted at a flat off Coventry Road and has been taken to hospital by the air ambulance. She is currently in a critical condition."

Five police cars, an air ambulance, two ambulances and one paramedic car attended the incident at the flats.

The North Bank flats were cordoned off close to their Coventry Road entrance, opposite the Co-op garage, while officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

Local residents said they heard "screaming and shouting" at about 3.45pm at one first storey flat in the block, occupied by a resident who had only recently moved in.

They then said they saw three or four people running away from the flats.

The police and ambulance service attended soon afterwards, residents said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101.