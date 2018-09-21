Arden Riding for the Disabled in saddle to celebrate sixth birthday

Arden Riding for the Disabled Association’s sixth birthday was celebrated by over 100 people gathering at their annual show near Lutterworth.

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) Group began the day with riders warming up in a dressage arena before moving on to a Countryside Challenge course and then into a third area for a demanding cross-country course.

Emphasis was on participation rather than competition and more than 20 riders were rewarded for their concentration and stamina with specially-printed rosettes.

The Group’s own Assistant County Instructor, Elizabeth Hill, said: “I’m very pleased with the progress all our riders have made this year.

“They have shown real commitment and have developed the ability to concentrate as well as benefiting from the core strength and skills that riding develops.

“What is particularly gratifying to see is how a bond of sympathy and understanding can grow between horse and rider.”

Guests were able to enjoy a feast of burgers, sausages and cakes generously provided by Bates the Butchers of Atherstone and Arden’s long-term sponsors, Greggs.

Before the birthday cake was cut and distributed, tribute was paid to the work of so many committed volunteers without whom the Group simply could not function.

It was revealed Arden RDA and the TUI Care Foundation have signed a formal partnership agreement so the group will receive a share of the onboard collections made on TUI flights arriving into Birmingham Airport.

Arden RDA rides on Saturdays in Ashby Parva; anyone seeking further information should email ride@ardenrda.org.uk or phone 01827 707452.