Appeal to help find missing 82-year-old man last seen in Lutterworth

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen a missing man, last seen in Lutterworth, to get in touch.

Peter Coyne, 82, who is from Stockport, was visiting family in Lutterworth when he left their address in Riverside Road, Lutterworth, at 2pm on Saturday, June 23.

Leicestershire Police, assisted by Leicestershire Search and Rescue, are continuing in their attempts to locate Peter.

He likes to go on walks in the countryside on his own, but is known to return a short time later.

Peter, who is around 5ft 9ins tall, has grey hair and is of a solid build. When he was last seen, he was wearing royal blue shorts and a lilac and white checked, button-up shirt.

Chief Inspector Ross Dimmock said: “Both police and Peter’s family continue to be concerned for his welfare so it's important he is found.

“I’d urgently ask anyone who has been out and about in the Lutterworth area this weekend and who thinks they may have seen Peter at any stage to contact police.”

Peter may appear unsteady on his feet to anyone who sees him. Anyone who has seen Peter or knows where he could be is asked to call 101, quoting incident 545 of 23 June.