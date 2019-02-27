Appeal for CCTV footage after arson in Harborough village

Police investigating an incident of arson in Sutton Bassett are appealing for residents in the area with CCTV to check for footage of a suspect vehicle.

Between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Monday, February 18, a Land Rover Discovery parked on the drive of a property in Main Street is thought to have been deliberately set alight by two people.

It is believed the offenders were travelling in a silver, white or light-coloured Ford Transit van.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police investigating the incident are asking anyone in the area with CCTV cameras to check their footage around the time of the offence for a vehicle matching this description.

Anyone with footage which could be useful to the investigation, or with information about the incident, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.