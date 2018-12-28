Anti-crime group covering Lutterworth attracts hundreds of members

A new anti-crime Facebook group in the Harborough district has attracted more than 900 members in less than three weeks.

Lutterworth Action Group was set up on Facebook by town-and-around residents following what they say is a surge in crime in the area.

Members include the police and crime commissioner for Leicestershire Lord Willy Bach, who himself lives in the Lutterworth area.

The founder of the group, who asked to be known simply as Sue, told the Mail: “I’ve been a victim of crime myself - about two months ago my car window was smashed and my car was ransacked.

“I thought the crime situation was getting so bad in Lutterworth and the surrounding villages that we should start up our own Facebook page .

“It’s taken off because a lot of people are concerned and a lot of people are scared about the levels of crime in the area.

“Some of the posts I’ve been getting are heartbreaking, and the levels of visible policing in our area has not been good.”

Recent posts on the page range from blatant shoplifting to a knifepoint robbery.

The group met at the weekend with Inspector Siobhan Gorman, the Commander for the Eastern Counties Neighbouring policing area covering Lutterworth and Market Harbrough.

Sue said: “I can honestly say it was really, really positive. We came away with lots of insight and felt we were listened to. And there is a better police presence in Lutterworth. Respect to Inspector Gorman.

Lutterworth Action Group now plans regular meetings with the police.

Inspector Gorman said: “We are aware of the concerns of a number of residents in the Lutterworth area.

“We are continually working to fight and reduce crime in the area, carrying out increased police patrols in the area, speaking with residents to act on their concerns and providing crime safety and prevention advice.”

She said any crime should be reported to the police on 101 or by visiting www.leics.police.uk or the police’s social media pages. “In the case of an emergency, you should always contact 999.”