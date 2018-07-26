Another bus link to Market Harborough saved as a district council steps in

Rural buses linking Market Harborough to Northampton via a string of villages have been saved after a local authority stepped in.

The 59 service takes residents from Welford, Naseby, Clipston, Sibbertoft, Marston Trussell and East Farndon into Market Harborough.

While the number 60 service carries more than 28,000 passengers per year from a number of Daventry district villages including Welford, Naseby, Cold Ashby, Thornby, Guilsborough, Hollowell, Creaton, Spratton, the Bramptons and Brixworth, into Northampton.

Both were due to cease in July after Northamptonshire County Council decided to remove support for bus services as part of budget savings.

But Daventry District Council (DDC) has stepped in to rescue the important rural bus routes.

The council has agreed to pay £30,000 to keep the routes going up to the end of March 2019.

DDC’s temporary funding for the services will allow them to continue – on a slightly reduced timetable – giving parish councils along the routes time to put in place long-term solutions, should they wish.

Cllr David James, economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder on DDC, said: “We are pleased to step in and offer this support, which will keep these important routes running while we work with the parishes concerned to find a permanent solution.”