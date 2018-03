It is fair to say that some rural roads around Market Harborough were impassable yesterday (Friday).

These amazing photos of impressive snow drifts were taken by Joff Ward, on the road leading into Nevill Holt (from the Uppingham Road).

Photo by Joff Ward.

There is also a photo of road from Nevill Holt to Drayton full of snowdrifts and impassable!

Our thanks to Joff for these amazing photos.

Photo by Joff Ward.