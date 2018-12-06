All you need to know about Market Harborough’s Christmas Fayre and late night shopping

Look out for stilt walkers at Market Harborough’s Christmas Fayre with Late Night Shopping tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The fun-with-shopping runs from 6pm until 9pm, in a closed-to-traffic town centre.

An elf stilt walker will lead shoppers from The Square down Northampton Road to a bustling Market Hall.

There’s also an ice king stilt walker, who will be patrolling Adam and Eve Street and Church Street.

Also new for this year is a Christmas selfie board in Church Street.

Christmas Fayre organiser Juliette Maher is promising “a great night, full of traditional fun”.

Delights include the lights, and also a Winter Wonderland on The Square with Santa’s Grotto and a snow machine.

You will also see characters from the film Frozen on Manor Walk, a school choir in the Indoor Market, classic cars on Abbey Street, a Wishing Tree on Adam and Eve Street and a fairground behind the Old Grammar School.

There’s also a performance stage by the Angel Hotel on High Street, with acts including Harborough Youth Theatre and award-winning vocalist Anne-Marie Marlow.

Outdoor stalls will be scattered around the town.

And even Church Street - where the traders were angry at the loss of cross-street lights - will look pretty again, with around 40 lit Christmas trees and some highly-decorated shop windows.

Most importantly, don’t forget to shop in the Market Harborough stores that will be staying open until 9pm.

The independent stores in particular – and Market Harborough is fortunate enough to have a brilliant selection – get a real boost from your Christmas cash.