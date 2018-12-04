Aldi looks to build new supermarket in Lutterworth

Aldi has announced a public exhibition of its plans to open a store in Lutterworth.

The discount food retailer says it is in the process of developing plans for a new food store on land 'off Rugby Road', opposite the St John's Business Park and The Elms pub, on the southern edge of the town.

Aldi says the new store would represent a £5 million investment in the town, and would create 40 new jobs at the store, with further job opportunities available throughout the construction period and in the supply chain.

The proposals also include the creation of an informal recreation area along the River Swift which would feature new public open space and picnic areas for people to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We’re delighted to announce our proposals for a new Aldi food store in Lutterworth.

“With our nearest store over four miles away, we believe that there is an opportunity to serve local residents closer to their homes, improve shopping choice and competition in the town

and bring a £5 million investment into Lutterworth.

“We recently held initial discussions with Lutterworth Town Council and the feedback was very positive. This has given us the confidence to proceed towards a planning application and we look forward to hearing what Lutterworth residents think of our plans.

“We would like to encourage anybody with an interest to come along to the public exhibition on the Thursday 13 th December at Lutterworth Town Hall, to find out more about our proposal, talk to the project team, and provide us with their feedback.”

The public exhibition runs between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday, December 13 at Lutterworth Town Hall, Market Square, Lutterworth, LE17 4AT.