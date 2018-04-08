Aldi launch new BBQ pizza ovens

Hawaiian, Pepperoni or Margarita – whatever your topping of choice would-be chefs can create pizzas like a pro as Aldi are launching a new outdoor pizza oven.

The barbecue friendly pizza oven can be used on both gas and charcoal barbecues and can cook pizzas up to 12 inch in size in just 10 minutes.

The oven also comes with a temperature gauge so chefs can avoid any burnt crusts.

The pizza oven is being launched as part of the Gardening Event Week and available to pre-order online from the 8th April and available to buy in stores from the 12th April.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Your guests will certainly want a pizza this! Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven (£39.99) can cook a delicious 12-inch pizza in just ten minutes. It’s lightweight, portable and can be used on gas, charcoal, and masonry barbecues.”