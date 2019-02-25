Alan Rickman’s brother raises £10,500 in his memory at Harborough event

A fundraising evening in memory of actor Alan Rickman raised a fantastic total which has now been handed over to charity.

Michael Rickman with friends Gail Jones and Peter Hales, from Leicestershire held the spectacular fundraising ball in honour of Michael’s brother, Alan, to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Action.

The event The Purple Haze Ball on November 10 at the Big Barn in Ashley - saw over 250 members of the community attend which raised an incredible £10,500.

The much-loved actor was known for his performances in Harry Potter, Love Actually, Die Hard and Robin Hood.

Alan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and devastatingly passed away from the disease just three months after his diagnosis on January 14 in 2017.

Michael said: "Early diagnosis is so important for many reasons, but it also gives pancreatic cancer patients more time with their loved ones.

"I have been so overwhelmed by the support from people who loved Alan and it's keeping his memory alive, especially on social media.

"We are absolutely delighted with the support we received, the sponsorship from local companies and the generosity from all those who donated their time, money and goods, including Peter’s niece Emily, whose sister passed away from cancer the funeral held the day before, but was determined to help.”

Pancreatic cancer is the UK’s 5th biggest cancer killer. The survival rate is under seven per cent which is the lowest of any cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Action is committed to working towards earlier diagnosis of the disease so that surgery, currently the only cure, is made available to the sufferer. The charity fund research into early diagnosis, provide medical education programmes, and launch national awareness campaigns.

Ali Stunt, Founder and CEO of Pancreatic Cancer Action said: "The generosity of Michaels friends, family and the community is unbelievable. Thank you so much for supporting the charity and raising the funds which will go towards vital research into early diagnosis and public awareness.”

If you would like any support or would like to donate then visit www.panact.org