Air ambulance called to scene of road crash on A6 near Market Harborough The scene of the incident. Photo from Harborough Police twitter.com/LPHarborough The emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene of a crash on the A6. The incident happened at around midday on Friday, on the A6 at Clack Hill, by the Kettering Road junction, on the side of the road heading north.