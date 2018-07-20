Access for all, on two legs or four, at Leicestershire County Show!

Organisers of this year’s Leicestershire County Show say the August event will be accessible to all, from disabled visitors to families to dog owners.

The two day event returns to Market Harborough for the third consecutive year during the August bank holiday weekend.

A spokesman for the show said: “The space available at the purpose-built site not only allows for a vast number of visitors to attend, it also means that show organisers can ensure that the ground and events are fully accessible to those with disabilities or mobility issues and families with small children and dogs.

“There will be a disabled car park located closest to the showground and a designated gate for those with disabilities to access the event easily. People can also hire mobility scooters or manual wheelchairs from Shopmobility in return for a donation of £25 or £10 for the day by booking in advance. Carers will be given free access to the event.”

Show director David Young added, “We are passionate about making the Leicestershire County Show an event everyone can attend and enjoy. Not only does our large site with its ample parking facilities allow everyone to get into the showground in a stress-free manner, our facilities also make it possible for us to achieve our aim of offering an enjoyable day out to those with disabilities or health issues that limit their mobility.”

“We are lucky that our generous amount of space means that unlike some other county shows in the UK, we are also able to accommodate pet dogs at the showground. After all, without them, we wouldn’t be able to have our highly popular dog show!”

The Leicestershire County Show is on August 25 and 26. Tickets are £8 in advance (under-14s free) from www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk.

To pre-book a mobility scooter or manual wheelchair (subject to availability), call Shopmobility on 0116 305 2343 during office hours (Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9.30am-3pm) or email info@harboroughshopmobility.org before Friday, August 10.