A week of freezing nights as weather across Harborough district goes back to winter

You might think spring is in the air, but Leicestershire County Council is preparing the gritters.

Temperatures dropped to -2C on Thursday night in Market Harborough and Lutterworth, and will be followed by a week of freezing nights.

County council gritting crews will be out Friday night and over the weekend to treat the roads.

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for highways, said: “We are keen to minimise disruption on the roads.”

“We are constantly monitoring the weather and if freezing temperatures are forecast, our fleet of gritters will be ready to treat major roads and key routes, which equate to almost half of the county’s road network.”

He warned motorists to keep to gritted major roads during the cold snap.

You can familiarise yourself with the county’s gritting routes by visiting www.leicestershire.gov.uk/gritting.