A walk for remembrance in Market Harborough

A walk to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal took place in Welland Park, Market Harborough on Sunday.

Walkers completed a marked circuit of the park to raise funds for the charity.

Chairman of Market Harborough’s British Legion branch John Standish said: “This is part of our Thank You campaign to remember all the people who rebuilt this country after the war.”

Among those involved were World War Two veteran Tom Ashmore (94), who worked for the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) during and after the war, on the then-secret task of trying to improve anti-aircraft guns.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien was also there. “The Royal British Legion does lots of work with veterans in the community and it’s a pleasure to support them” he said.

“And it’s a group that needs supporting every year and not just in this centenary year” added Harborough District Council chair Lesley Bowles.