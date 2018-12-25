A second helping of Market Harborough's Food Festival is on the menu during 2019

Due to the success of Market Harborough’s popular Food and Drink Festival, there will be two helpings in 2019.

The Summer Food and Drink Festival returns to Welland Park in Market Harborough in August with a host of great food and drink stalls, a demo kitchen and children’s rides.

But the popularity of the summer event has caused Harborough District Council to announce that there will also be a Winter Food and Drink Festival in the town in November 2019.

As always, the summer festival will showcase local, national and international cuisine on offer; featuring mouth-watering hot food, cider, beer, local meat, award-winning pies, fudge, chutney and cheese in abundance.

Cllr Neil Bannister, Leader of Harborough District Council, said, “The 2018 event was a tremendous success. It was nominated for the best Leicestershire Festival at the Leicestershire Tourism Awards which is testimony as to its popularity.

“Harborough District Council is working really hard to ensure that the 2019 summer event is just as successful.”

Harborough District Council is also urging residents to make a note in the diary for 15, 16 and 17 November 2019 when a Winter Food and Drink Festival will also take place in Welland Park.

Cllr Bannister added: “We want to support events that bring visitors to the district and which boost the local economy.

“The Winter Food and Drink Festival will not only kick-start the countdown to Christmas in the town, but will give visitors an opportunity to come along and see what Harborough has to offer as a tourist destination.”

The Winter Food and Drink Festival will have a slightly different feel to the summer event with a covered central eating area, music, and a festive atmosphere.

For further information about the events or for an event application form contact Sairah Butt at s.butt@harborough.gov.uk or call 07522 232 263