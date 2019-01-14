A man has died after being pulled from the canal in the Harborough area

A man has passed away in hospital after being rescued from the canal at Foxton Locks

At 2.30pm on Sunday, January 13, emergency services were called to the canal at Foxton Locks to reports of a man who had fallen into the water.

Police said that members of the public had rushed to help and pulled him from the water after a very short time before administering CPR.

Air ambulance, paramedics and an emergency doctor were all on scene quickly and took over the care of the patient. He was then taken to Kettering General Hospital where he later sadly passed away.