A Harborough woman will be embarking on her fifth London Marathon in aid of a children's charity

A woman from a Harborough village who has raised thousands for children's charities is taking on her fifth London Marathon in April.

When Sophie Albert, completed her fourth London Marathon back in 2015, little did she know her boyfriend Jack Easthope was waiting to propose to her at the finishing line in front of the Horse Guards’ Parade.

Four years on and the now Mrs Easthope is about to embark upon her fifth London Marathon, after baking cakes, holding coffee mornings, presenting to her local Rotary Club and cajoling friends along the way - all in aid of national children’s charity WellChild.

Sophie, of Marsh Drive in Husbands Bosworth, has now raised more than £10,000 for various children's charities over the past four years.

The associate director for Birmingham-based marketing agency, Cognition, said: “I’m passionate about running and fitness in general and if I have a great cause, such as WellChild, to run for it keeps me going – even when I’m lacking motivation on dark winter mornings.

“WellChild does a fantastic job in making it possible for children with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital. Knowing I can do something I love doing, while giving something back, makes it all worthwhile. I feel privileged.”

Her latest fundraising initiative was to encourage her work colleagues to make cakes for a bake sale held at its offices in Birmingham. Neighbouring companies visited throughout the day to purchase cakes, buns and brownies to raise more than £120.

Recently, Sophie presented to the Kibworth Rotary Club, and they too pledged £200 to the cause. She added: “The London Marathon is special, the buzz you get from the crowd as you run over Tower Bridge is like nothing else I have ever experienced.

“For me it holds special memories as my husband, who was pace setting for Runners’ World that day in April 2015, proposed to me in front of fellow runners. If I knew I had a diamond ring waiting for me at the end, maybe I would have ran a little faster.”

Daniel Edwards, her boss at Cognition, said: “Sophie demonstrates great determination in everything she does, and delivers results, so we are not at all surprised when she announced she was to enter the London Marathon again. She’s not let us rest when it comes to fundraising, but we don’t mind and we’ll be cheering her all the way.”

To sponsor Sophie, and help her get to her £1,800 target for WellChild, visit her fundraising page.