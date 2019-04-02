A 100 years of Harborough village life and the Women’s Institute in special book

This history of a Harborough village Women’s Institute branch has been traced over 100 years for a new book.

Members of the Medbourne Cum Holt Women’s Institute have worked on the book to mark their group’s centenary.

Medbourne cum Holt WI Centenary Book which is launched on Friday 5th April at Medbourne Village Hall.

The book covers the history of the WI in Medbourne from 1917.

The work will be presented to the villagers of Medbourne tomorrow (Friday).

The document gives a window into village life in rural Leicestershire and how it has coped, and continued, as the world has changed – from the final years of the First World War, the Great Depression, Second World War, post-war boom years, and through the turmoil of the 1970s, and into the modern information age.

It was created by the WI members Helen Roberts, Pat Nelson, Jenny Sandars, Hazel Wallace and Jean Clark.

They worked using original minute books, records, old newspaper cuttings , letters and memoirs to illustrate the involvement the women of the WI in village life.

A spokeswoman said: “The book is a tribute to the resourcefulness of women living in the countryside and how they have coped through some difficult times and in a fast changing environment.”