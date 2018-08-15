£6 million pumped into local facilties and infrastructure over past five years says Harborough District Council

Money from new developments has helped pay for new community infrastructure across the district says Harborough District Council

The district council says that more than £1million a year is being pumped into communities in the Harborough district to improve community facilities and infrastructure – creating health, housing, and leisure opportunities.

Harborough District Council has helped secure more than £6 million from developers in the last five years – through Section 106 agreements – to improve community infrastructure in areas of the district where houses have been built.

The contributions have provided money to improve play areas, sporting facilities, village hall facilities as well as to provide affordable housing for those struggling to buy or rent a home. New and improved parks and open spaces – including cemetery spaces – have also been provided.

The west of the Harborough district – which includes Lutterworth and Broughton Astley – has benefited from nearly £1.6 million of developer contributions.

The middle of the district – which includes Fleckney, Husbands Bosworth, Lubenham, Foxton, Market Harborough, Great Bowden and the Langtons – has benefitted from over £2.5 million of contributions.

And the east of the district – which includes Scraptoft, Great Glen and the Kibworths – has benefited from nearly £2 million of contributions.

Councillor Phil King, deputy leader and planning and regeneration portfolio holder said: “We are pleased that our residents and their communities are benefiting from this important source of funding. This demonstrates that where development takes place we, as a council, are working hard, in partnership with the development industry, to help improve infrastructure, ensure communities are sustainable and offset any potential impact of new houses.”

Harborough District Council has been closely tracking contributions from new development through Section 106 agreements for a number of years to ensure the maximum possible returns for local communities.

Leicestershire County Council also negotiates Section 106 agreements on behalf of Harborough district residents with regards to education, libraries and roads.

Cllr Janette Ackerley, who has responsibility for Section 106 grants at the council, said: “Each year we invite communities to apply for Section 106 funding to help much-needed local projects happen. Since 2017, we’ve paid out more than £500,000 to excellent projects across the whole district and are currently inviting new applications.”

To apply for Section 106 funding towards a community project in the Harborough district visit www.harborough.gov.uk/section106