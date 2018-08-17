400 more homes for village in Harborough district?

A huge scheme for 400 more homes in a Harborough district village has just been submitted to the council.

The outline application from Manor Oak Homes is for up to 400 houses – including a site for a new primary school – on an 82-acre site south of Wistow Road, Kibworth Harcourt, and west of the railway line.

Access to the site would be from a new roundabout on Warwick Road.

But unimpressed local county councillor, and Kibworth Harcourt Parish Council chairman Kevin Feltham said he would oppose the scheme “all the way through”.

“Essentially, the developers are being opportunistic,” he said.

“These houses are not needed. The village has got quite enough new development already, thank you very much.”

Local residents who have written to the district council are also against the scheme.

They say the new estate would bring too much extra traffic to Kibworth and is not in keeping with the village’s own neighbourhood plan.

They also say the village has already had “more than its fair share of these housing developments”.

“The building needs to stop for at least a decade to allow stabilisation of the village infrastructure” one resident has said.

Cllr Feltham summed up: “The site is outside the housing boundary of the neighbourhood development plan, which has been adopted.

“I think the developers are just flying a kite with this.”

Developers Manor Oak Homes don’t agree.

They stress that their site would be useful to the whole village, because it makes provision for a new Kibworth primary school.

They say the village needs a new school even with children from currently approved new housing.

“There is only one primary school in the Kibworths at present” their application points out.

“Kibworth CE Primary School... admits up to 90 children each year in three classes, with up to 30 pupils in each.

“Leicestershire County Council considers that it is incapable of further expansion.”

“But they’re not providing a new school – it’s just a site for a school” responded Cllr Feltham.

“Someone still has to find the money for a school to be built.”