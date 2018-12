The Harborough Drama Society’s performance of ‘The Shining Hour’ did not so much shine “as twinkle intermittently”, reported the Harborough Mail in November 1951.

Audience members were brought to attention when during one scene an actor threw some crockery down for effect, however, a flying shard of cup ricochetted off the stage into the shoulder of one of the leading ladies.

Despite a bleeding shoulder she carried on.