£1.7m hall for Harborough village a step closer thanks to builder’s cash

A plan to build a £1.7 million village hall and community centre in Great Glen has moved a step closer, after a big contribution from a local builder.

The brand new hall in the centre of Great Glen would provide improved facilities for meetings, sport, stage events and local groups.

Around half the money has been secured in an £800,000 contribution from Davidsons, the builder working on the 40-home development off London Road in the village.

The contribution was agreed between Harborough District council and the builder at the planning stage of the housing development.

Lesley Sanderson, at Great Glen Parish Council, said the aim was to start work on the new community centre in September, 2019.

The new hall would be on the same site as the old Victorian village hall and adjacent youth club building, both of which would be demolished.

The scheme was approved by district council planners in January, 2018.

Ward councillor James Hallam said the plan would result in “a state-of-the-art, purpose built building, which the village is desperate to have”.

Cllr Grahame Spendlove-Mason added: “Community facilities are a disgrace and embarrassing in their current state”.

Great Glen parish council chairman Bill Glasper said the old village hall was increasingly difficult to maintain, while the youth centre was “a blot on the landscape”.

The parish council is now working on ways to obtain the balance of funding required.

Meanwhile, residents started to move into the new St Cuthbert’s View development this summer.