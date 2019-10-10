Visitors go bonkers for conkers in the Harborough district

Husbands Bosworth went bonkers for conkers and wild for welly wanging as hundreds of people had a fantastic day out.

Organiser Ralph Horton, 70, said attractions ranged from tombolas to Morris dancing, food and drink stalls and exotic birds of prey at the four-hour hoedown on Sunday (Oct 6).

Welly wanging....Will Clarke 10, Roger Clarke and Isaac Shelley 10.

And they raised £1800 for good local causes as the sun shone and the rain stayed away at the village’s 11th annual conkers contest.

Ralph, who helped to found the popular event, said: “It was great.

“We spent all week dreading the weather but it turned out all right on the day.

“We are giving £650 each to Dementia Harborough and Canine Partners.

“We’ll share the rest among groups and organisations here in the village such as the Beavers, Village Hall and church.”

He said about 30 adults and children tried their luck at conkers while over 100 chucked wellies around the playing fields.

“Welly wanging is a bit eccentric and people love it.

“There was a genuine buzz and it’s brilliant to see so many villagers come together and enjoy one heck of a day,” smiled Ralph.