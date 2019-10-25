Taste foods from around the world right here in Harborough

Enjoy some of the best food from around the planet without leaving Market Harborough this weekend.

Fancy a Polish sausage or a Chinese treat?Then hurry along to the October Festival on the Town Square on Saturday and Sunday.

Passion Du Fromage

Tuck into international street cuisine and sample artisan grocery foods while snapping up ethically-traded handmade crafts.

Pork and chicken souvlaki and 12ins Polish sausages and dumplings as well as arepas and Thai and Chinese delicacies will be up for grabs.

To wash it all down try the Famous Last Stand bar for a selection of craft beers, Prosecco and other tipples.

Wildlife photo prints, Indian rugs, Italian clothing and handmade art glass will also be on show.

Some of the food that will be available at the event.

Paul Kennedy, director of organisers Zoom Events, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Market Harborough where our events receive such a warm welcome.

“We will have a great range of homemade, artisan foods and crafts with plenty of unique gift ideas.”

Closer to home, blended cheeses and preserves made in Harborough along with kin toffee vodka and gins from Roundwood Distillery, Cambridgeshire, will be on sale.

Tour the market from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.