Review: Country Bumpkin Yurts at Great Oxenden

If you're looking for a getaway but don't have the time or inclination to travel far then Country Bumpkin Yurts in Great Oxendon is the perfect staycation venue.

Located just outside Market Harborough, adjacent to the Brampton Valley Way, this private glamping site enables you to camp without the hassle of having to pack stacks of camping gear or even pitch a tent.

Local produce easily available

The quaint wooden and canvas yurts, named after Beatrix Potter characters, come fully equipped with beds and duvets, solar powered electricity and a wood burning stove.

A few steps away are a shared kitchen and two bathrooms complete with hot showers and surprisingly agreeable compost toilets.

The highlight is an outdoor wood fired hot tub which is the perfect place for star gazing and spotting the International Space Station.

There are just three yurts on the spacious site making it a relatively secluded experience, although the traffic noise from the A508 does somewhat stifle the feeling of isolation.

Inside the yurt

We stayed at the glamp site with our two boys, aged two and five, who were thrilled to have a BBQ in the evening before sleeping in a comfy, cozy bed and then splashing about in the hot tub the following morning.

Having a simple but well catered venue on your doorstep is a godsend when you just fancy a relaxing, change of scenery without any preparation hassle.

We literally chucked some clothes in a bag and emptied the contents of our fridge into a cool bag half an hour before we arrived on site. Job done. We didn't even need to bring food as the yurts are tucked behind Waterloo Cottage Farm shop which offers food hampers for glampers. The great thing about this farm shop is that it sources all of its produce from local artisans whether it be wines, cheeses or Asian spiced honey and you can even see your bacon-butty-to-be happily foraging away in the paddock next to your yurt.

Staying in the largest yurt Ginger and Pickles we had a double bed and two singles, which also included two pull out beds. In peak season this costs £145 - £155 a night and dogs are even allowed. The smaller yurts start at £110 a night. Considering you get free use of the hot tub and a unique, outdoor experience this is good value for money when compared to staying in a boutique hotel.

We were lucky enough to have the whole site to ourselves which made it feel particularly special, although it did feel slightly odd walking through a farmer's field in a bikini, even if I was on route to the hot tub.

If you are looking to try it out then bear in mind that the minimum stay is two nights. Personally I think this is all you need, particularly if you know the area already, as this is an experience best suited to a short break.

And whatever you do - mind your head! The yurt doorway is deceptively low, as the bumps on my noggin can attest.

Find out more at www.countrybumpkinyurts.co.uk