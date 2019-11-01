How musicians put smiles on people's faces in the rain-soaked Harborough

Musicians brought a ray of sunshine to rain-soaked Market Harborough town centre on Saturday afternoon (Oct 26) as they showcased a crucial crusade.

Some 15 performers put a smile on drenched shoppers’ faces as they helped to highlight the worldwide battle to combat polio.

Performers helped raise funds for the Market Harborough Rotary Club Polio appeal.

Despite the relentless rainstorm they hit all the right notes under the Old Grammar School in an event staged by Market Harborough Rotary Club.

Club spokeswoman Hilary Hearnshaw said: “The brave musicians played and sang folk songs, country and westerns and well-known tunes from the last 50 years as well as their own work.

“They did a fantastic job on a terrible afternoon as they were all cold and wet through.”

The event was backed by Welland Valley Rotary Club, The Rotaract Club and the Interact club of Market Harborough.

Harborough club president Mark Taylor and Rotarian Chris Davies spoke to people about Rotary International’s campaign to stamp out polio across the globe.

Hilary said: “This devastating, crippling illness could return to be a threat again here in the UK if children are not immunised so we have to be on our guard.”