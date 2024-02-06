Coalville Rugby Club scores equipment donation and kit sponsorship from homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coalville Rugby Football Club, which is located near to the housebuilder’s Grange View development in Hugglescote, has used the funding to purchase match shirts for its Under 12s Girls team and equipment to aid players in adjusting to the new tackle height that has been implemented into the game.

As of July 2023 in a bid to reduce the number of players getting concussion, the tackle height has been lowered across the community game to below the base of the sternum. This means that tackles should now target the stomach or thighs, rather than being at armpit level.

Chris Watson, Age Grade Chairman at Coalville RFC, leads a section for both male and female players aged between four and 17, across 15 teams at the club. He also has five sons in the section and coaches the Under 14s team.

Coalville Rugby Club's Under 12s Girls team wearing their new kits

He said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Barratt Homes for their generous donation which has enabled us to purchase a new kit for the Under 12s and new equipment to enable all players across our club to adjust to the new tackle height laws.

“Especially when the cost of living has risen so much in recent times, this sponsorship has helped our club immensely.”

As Coalville RFC continues to grow rugby for girls in Coalville and surrounding areas, funding and sponsorship have been key to helping the teams progress.

Chris said: “As we continue to grow and aspire to be a hub for girl's rugby, we must thank local clubs Ashby RFC, Melbourne RFC and Castle Donington RFC who have combined with ourselves to form the 'All MACS' to create a platform for girls to form a mixed side, enabling all clubs to fulfil fixtures across the midlands.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “As a housebuilder, we think it’s hugely important to support sports teams in our local communities, as it keeps children active while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“We’re very proud to be able to sponsor the new kit of Coalville Rugby Club’s Under 12s Girls’ team, and hope that the donation towards equipment enables the players to get used to the new tackle height in the game.”

Barratt Homes is building a number of new properties at its Grange View development in Hugglescote, with a range of three and four bedroom homes available to buy now.