Harborough Singers winning team from 1978

A reader has sent in a photo of the winning Harborough Singers choir from 1978.

Gill Guest has been looking through the Harborough Singers' archives as the group approaches its 40th anniversary and writing regular pieces for the Harborough Mail.

In her last piece she wrote of how in 1978, after five years of trying, the junior girls won at Langollen’s Eisteddfod - but that she could not find a photo of the winners.

She appealed to our readers and Andrea Sharples (nee Clarke) replied with this photo saying she will never forget the day they won.