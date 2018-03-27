Harborough Singers took on The Shepherd's Tale in 1980

Gill Guest continues to look through the archives of the Harborough Singers as they approach their 40th anniversary.

Remember I mentioned Northamptonshire composer Trevor Hold a few weeks ago?

The shepherds

Today’s photographs from the Harborough Singers archive come from performances of his work ‘The Shepherd’s Tale’. This was a theatrical performance based on The Second Shepherd’s Pageant from the 15th century Wakefield Cycle of Mystery plays.

Specially written for the Harborough Singers, it was scored for seven soloists, mixed choir… and orchestra, seen here in a large black and white photograph.

The picture was taken at St. Dionysus in 1980 and shows the orchestra, under its leader Geoffrey Tomlinson.

Apart from the choir’s conductor Barry Clark on the left of the photo and Geoff Tomlinson to Barry’s left, the only player I recognise is cellist Julia Desbrulias (to Barry’s right). Did you play, or know someone who did? If so, do write in and let us know! The address is newsdesk@harboroughmail.co.uk

The show, which was also called ‘The Two Nativities’, got good reviews and was performed a number of times just before Christmas in churches across the district.

It blended a farcical tale about a sheep-stealer named Mak on Langton Caudle with the story of the Nativity proper in Bethlehem.

The second photograph shows shepherds Gib (Nic Cummings) and Daw (Richard James) in an argument over a stolen sheep with Gill (Fiona Whitelaw), Mak (Henryk Halberda) and Coll (Len Sharman).