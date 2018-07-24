Fun for all the family at stunning Silverdale Caravan Park

Escape the chaos of everyday life with a visit to Lancashire where beautiful scenery and family seaside fun awaits you.

We normally travel to the south of England for weekend breaks so heading north from the Midlands was a whole new experience for us.

With new places to explore we excitedly hit the road and the journey, with our 18-month-old toddler, couldn't have been simpler.

The M6 took us most of the way there before hitting the beautiful countryside in Lancashire.

Our first stop was the pub for lunch when we arrived in the pretty village of Silverdale. The Royal, also owned by Holgates, was the perfect pit stop to recharge after the journey.

We grabbed a table outside in the sunshine and it was instant relaxation as we tucked into lunch. One of the first things we noticed was how friendly everyone was and lots of people wanted to chat with our excited little boy.

Back in the car, we headed to Silverdale Holiday Park just a short drive away.

In 2016, Silverdale Holiday Park marked its 60th year under the Holgate family's ownership – and is proud of its reputation as one of Cumbria's most outstanding holiday destinations.

The park has stunning with sea views, loads of facilities and beautifully spread out so you don't ever feel like it's too busy or that you're too near your neighbours.

Our home for the weekend, a spotlessly clean static caravan, was also impressive with two bedrooms, living area and kitchen with a terrace looking out to sea.

The master bedroom was spacious with a flat screen TV, ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

The living area had a contemporary fire and the kitchen had everything you'd want including a dishwasher which is always a bonus when you don't have to wash up on holiday!

Wicker furniture outside made the terrace the perfect spot for a sunny breakfast and an evening barbecue watching the sun go down.

The space inside our holiday home made it really easy looking after our toddler which can be a challenge in hotel rooms - but with his own room and plenty of space to play, it was the perfect accommodation for us.

The award-winning holiday park is set in 100-plus acres of beautiful countryside with sweeping views across Morecambe Bay.

Facilities include a swimming pool complex with spa and sauna, and gymnasium with state-of-the-art equipment.

And newly opened last year is an American-style computerised bowling alley, a new children's soft-play zone, and extensions to the park's acclaimed cafe/restaurant and bar.

The park's extensive grounds are a delight to explore via a myriad of woodland paths, and have been described by botanist David Bellamy as "a wildlife wonderland".

The park is also ideally placed for exploring surrounding areas of scenic beauty, and for enjoying a wide range of outdoor activities from cycling and walking to watersports and pony trekking.

Our little boy loved the adventure playground and the park shop was handy for all the essentials I forgot to pack!

The Lake District is right on the doorstep and there is so much to explore around the park it was hard to know where to go during our Friday-Monday stay.

We managed to pack in as much as we could including a trip to Greenlands Farm Village, a visit to Morecambe Bay to indulge in all things seaside - arcades, fish and chips, rides, ice cream and paddling.

We also went to Jenny Brown's Point for the stunning views and a visit to the beautiful village of Arnside where we browsed the pretty little shops and enjoyed yet more ice cream.

The swimming pool at Holgates was brilliant for all ages and I even managed five minutes in the jacuzzi while my husband splashed around with the toddler.

Overall we loved our weekend away to Silverdale - the park is highly recommended especially if you have young children.

We left feeling very relaxed as we headed home dreaming of the seaside and country air having made lots of happy family memories.

