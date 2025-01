Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest food hygiene ratings are available for the Harborough district - and once again they are encouraging.

We had a good run of high scores over 2024 and that has continued over December and into the new year.

However, one place did receive a one star rating.

Here are the latest ratings, in order of highest (five) to lowest (zero).

Rated 5: Aldwinckles at Aldwinckles Cafe, 8c Church Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 5

Rated 5: Garage Pizza at 6 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on December 11

Rated 5: Rainbow Chinese Takeaway at 23 Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on October 15

Rated 5: The Nevill Arms at 12 Waterfall Way, Medbourne; rated on December 11

Rated 5: Esquires Coffee at 20 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on December 9

Rated 5: Milos Cafe at 2 The Courtyard Bennetts Place, High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 29

Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 33c The Square, Market Harborough; rated on November 28

Rated 5: Grounded Kitchen at 16a High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 28

Rated 5: Cafe Rustica at Mercury News, 17 Linden Drive, Lutterworth; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Casa Nostra Restaurant at Casa Nostra, 13 Adam And Eve Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 21

Rated 5: Fleckney Toast Office at Fleckney Post Office, 14 High Street, Fleckney; rated on November 21

Rated 5: Zizzi at 47 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 21

Rated 5: Welland Place (MHA) at Managers Office, Chater House, St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 5

Rated 5: Red Arrow at Coventry Road, Lutterworth; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Langton Inn at Melton Road, East Langton; rated on November 22

Rated 5: Harborough Fish Bar at 53 Western Avenue, Market Harborough; rated on November 28

Rated 5: PapaJohn's Pizza at 17 St Marys Place, Market Harborough; rated on November 28

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit B, Trimbush Way, Market Harborough; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Master Fry Fish And Chips at 64 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Subway at 9 High Street, Lutterworth; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Waves Fish & Chips at 25 Linden Drive, Lutterworth; rated on November 27

Rated 4: Peppes Chicken at 17 Nelson Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 14

Rated 4: Shanghai Way at The Chef, 2 Lathkill Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 14

Rated 3: Queens Head, Main Street, Saddington; rated on November 20.

Rated 3: Cinnamon Lounge at 127 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 14

Rated 1: The Direct Pizza Company, 18 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 28.