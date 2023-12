31 Harborough venues awarded five-star food hygiene scores - but one takeaway is given a one-star

31 of the 35 places got the highest rating by inspectors

New food hygiene ratings have been given to a number of establishments in the Harborough district

The good news is that 31 of the 35 places got the highest rating from inspectors.

Three other places got four stars - but the remaining venue was given a one-star.

Here are the latest ratings:

• Rated 5: Istanbul Kitchen at 19 Abbey Street, Market Harborough; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Little Thai, 9 Northampton Road, Market Harborough; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Pizzaman And Punta Di Vista, 17 Manor Walk, Market Harborough; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Kilworth Springs Golf Club, South Kilworth Road, North Kilworth; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Launde Abbey Retreat House And Conference Centre at Launde Abbey, Launde Road, Launde; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Weltons Deli at Weltons, 28 The Green, Great Bowden; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: The George And Dragon, 18 Green Road, Broughton Astley; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Ruffles at 43 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Louisa's Place at 4 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Fifty Eight at 58 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The Shires Inn, Main Street, Peatling Parva; rated on September 26.

• Rated 5: The Sun Inn, 6 Cross Bank, Great Easton; rated on September 19.

• Rated 5: LouLou's Great Glen at Unit 3, Glendale House, 1 Church Road, Great Glen; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Settling Rooms at Springfield Street, Market Harborough; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Cafe Ventoux at Tugby Orchards, Wood Lane, Tugby; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: The Langton Stone Company at Glenn Stewart Nursery, Melton Road, East Langton; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: The Queens Head, 20 Church Street, Billesdon; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: The Coach And Horses, 2 Leicester Road, Kibworth Harcourt; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Flames Grill at 22 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Golden Bowl at Post Office, 2 High Street, Husbands Bosworth; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Neil Green Catering at Butties, 24 Church Street, Lutterworth; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Lutterworth Chippy at 5 Bell Street, Lutterworth; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: Elior UK (BT Canteen) at Unit 4100, Wellington Parkway, Lutterworth; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Three Swans Hotel, 21 High Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant, 53 The Square, Market Harborough; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Welland Place at Managers Office, Chater House, St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Insomnia Market Harborough Ltd at Unit 1, The Symington Building, Adam And Eve Street, Market Harborough; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Milos Cafe At The Innovation Centre at Harborough Innovation Centre, Wellington Way, Airfield Business Park, Market Harborough; rated on November 13

• Rated 5: Fernie Hall at 44 St Marys Road, Market Harborough; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: The Swan At Ullesthorpe, Main Street, Ullesthorpe; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Capital House at 6b High Street, Fleckney; rated on November 15

• Rated 4: Freedom Support, at Unit A1 Tower Goods Inwards, Sovereign Park, Market Harborough; rated on August 9

• Rated 4: Fellas Takeaway at 95a Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on September 14

• Rated 4: Golden Fish, 42 Main Street, Broughton Astley; rated on August 22.