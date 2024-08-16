Do you have a Blank Space for a gorgeous puppy? Guide dog pups in Harborough given names inspired by Taylor Swift

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eleven guide dog puppies in Market Harborough have been given names inspired by Taylor Swift's lyrics and song titles.

Guide Dogs is hoping to attract Swifties to volunteer with the charity - by naming the litter in honour of the pop sensation.

Girl pups Betty, August, Inez, Marjorie and Clara, and boys James, Tim, Peter, Archer, Red and London, are currently at home with guide dog mum Sandy, and grandmother Wispa, in Market Harborough.

The 11 dogs - which matches the number of 'Eras' the pop sensation has had during her career - are being cared for by Guide Dogs volunteer Lyndsey Baines, but the litter will be leaving later this month.

The five-week-old Labrador-golden retrievers will soon be on their way to ‘puppy raisers’, who will look after them for the first year of their life.

The charity is looking to volunteers to help raise young pups like them all over the UK.

Haley Andrews, head of puppy raising for Guide Dogs, said: “While the European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will end in London next week, more guide dog puppy journeys will begin again.

“If you have now a blank space in your life for a gorgeous puppy, speak now. Swifties are known for being devoted, and these are the sort of people we need to volunteer.

“You don’t have to look after a pup for evermore, just for that vital first year so they can go on to become a life-changing guide dog for someone with sight loss.”

THE FULL LIST OF TAYLOR-MADE PUPS:

Betty - from Folklore

August - from Folklore

Inez - mentioned in ‘Betty’ on Folklore

Marjorie - from Evermore

Clara (Bow) - from The Tortured Poets Department

James - mentioned in ‘Betty’ on Folklore

Tim (McGraw) - from Taylor Swift/Debut

Peter - from The Tortured Poets Department

(The) Archer - from Lover

Red - from Red

London (Boy) - from Lover