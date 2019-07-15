8 places to grab lunch in and around Market Harborough
Bored for your regular lunch? Here are some of the best places in and around Market Harborough to get midday food.
We looked at TripAdvisor for some of the best places to grab lunch in and around Market Harborough.
1. Aldwinckles, Church Street
Sells artisan locally roasted coffees and fresh leaf teas; homemade cakes, scones quiches and salads; freshly prepared brunches and snacks
other
2. Millers Artisan Cafe, Church Square
Sells Leicestershire-roasted coffee, a range of homemade cakes, specialty topped toasts, plus local bakes from Hambleton Bakery, including scones and sourdough bread.
other
3. Nature's Pantry, Church Street
Serves healthy fast food to suit todays lifestyle and dietary requirements. Using fresh natural ingredients, cutting sugars where possible and never adding any nasties
other
4. The Old Red Lion, Welham
Offers a two dine for 9 offer on lunches. Available Monday to Saturday from noon to 5pm. (Not available on Bank Holidays)
other
View more