Looking to level-up your lunches?

8 places to grab lunch in and around Market Harborough

Bored for your regular lunch? Here are some of the best places in and around Market Harborough to get midday food.

We looked at TripAdvisor for some of the best places to grab lunch in and around Market Harborough.

Sells artisan locally roasted coffees and fresh leaf teas; homemade cakes, scones quiches and salads; freshly prepared brunches and snacks

1. Aldwinckles, Church Street

Sells Leicestershire-roasted coffee, a range of homemade cakes, specialty topped toasts, plus local bakes from Hambleton Bakery, including scones and sourdough bread.

2. Millers Artisan Cafe, Church Square

Serves healthy fast food to suit todays lifestyle and dietary requirements. Using fresh natural ingredients, cutting sugars where possible and never adding any nasties

3. Nature's Pantry, Church Street

Offers a two dine for 9 offer on lunches. Available Monday to Saturday from noon to 5pm. (Not available on Bank Holidays)

4. The Old Red Lion, Welham

