1951 - Smiles at annual prize giving

Pupils of the Collegiate School, Market Harborough, joined staff, parents and special guests in the Co-operative Hall for the annual prize-giving ceremony.

Headmaster, Mr Tibbs, impressed on parents the importance of the home as well as the school in the education of their children.

“Fundamentally, education begins in the home with no system of education able to take precedence over home learning,” he said.