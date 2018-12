Langtons Football Club were going from strength-to-strength consolidating their lead in the Harborough and District League.

In their recent match at Mowsley their good form continued with a 2-1 win.

The team in 1951/52 were (back row l-r ) R Creighton, G Tallett, R Waterfield, G Patrick, R Swann and L Wallace : (front row l-r ) L Reeve, E Christian, T Waterfield, R Street and R Shillock.