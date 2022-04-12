First new history book of Harborough for almost 60 years is officially launched

Contributors from left, Michael Hitchcox, Pam Hinett, Dr Len Holden, Rosalind Willatts, David Johnson, Pat Perkins and Peter Liddle during the launch of the Market Harborough Historical Society book held at the Symington Building. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The first new history book of Market Harborough for almost 60 years was officially launched last night (Monday).

The first volume of A History of Market Harborough was unveiled after being published by Market Harborough Historical Society.

Going back up to 3,000 years, the eagerly-awaited new in-depth work has been launched at the Civic Suite at the Symingtons Building on Adam and Eve Street in Market Harborough.

Dr Len Holden during the book launch. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The book plunges back into the mystical mists of the Iron Age before taking the reader all the way through multiple fascinating layers of the town’s rich history into the 1700s.

The last properly-researched history of Market Harborough was published in 1964.

Meticulous new research into the historic market town’s multi-dimensional past and the surrounding area’s history has been carried out by a team of 12 dedicated researchers and writers over the last six decades.

And they have been backed up all the way by six support staff who have designed the new book and provided maps and pictures to illustrate the new work – an absolute must read for anyone interested in the history of Market Harborough and local area.

The audience at the official launch. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The authors have rolled up their sleeves and put pen to paper despite having to work through a series of challenging Covid lockdowns and restrictions over the last two years.

The ongoing pandemic has made it much harder if not impossible altogether for researchers and writers to visit important record offices and explore other vital archives.

“This update has been undertaken by members of the Market Harborough Historical Society and other experts in the history and archaeology of the area,” said the society.

“Because there was so much new information the Society has decided to publish the work in two volumes - the first of which covers the period from early times to the 18th century.”

Barbara Johnson during the launch. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The town’s historical society is hoping to publish volume two, charting Market Harborough’s history from the 19th century all the way up to the present day, next year.

“Unlike the work published by Chris Davies in the 1960s the project has widened its horizons to cover the history of the area, including the Bowdens and references beyond the town,” said the historical society.

“The book covers the chronological development of the town and its environs from the Iron Age, Roman and Anglo Saxon periods and from the later medieval period when the town was founded and developed. “The book then has sections on the Tudor and Stuart periods and finally the 18th century and its heyday as a coaching town.”

The Historical Society said it is “grateful” for crucial grants awarded by the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and Howard Watson Symington Memorial Charity.

Chairman Stephen Bilbie.

The book costs £15 and is now available to buy in all local bookshops as well as at Harborough Museum at the Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street, Market Harborough.