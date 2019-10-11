State-of-the-art Husbands Bosworth medical centre is 'future-proofed'

The official opening of a state-of-the-art medical centre in Husbands Bosworth took place on Friday, October 4.

A plaque commemorating the occasion was unveiled by the President of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Professor Mayur Lakhani, who is also a GP in Leicestershire.

Professor Lakhani praised the efforts of all of those involved in bringing the project together so that patients have access to such a first class facility.

He stressed the importance of the role of GPs in being advocates for patients, actively engaging them in decisions relating to their treatment.

The Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre caters for the needs of the local residents and those from the surrounding villages. The current number of registered patients stands at 3,800.

The new building replaced the previous surgery on Kilworth Road, which was a converted bungalow.

The Medical Centre became a part of the Market Harborough and Bosworth Partnership - which also operates the Market Harborough Medical Centre where 24,900 patients are registered - in 2012.

The Partnership comprises nine Partners and more than 100 clinical and non-clinical staff, spread across the three locations – Market Harborough Medical Centre, St Luke’s Treatment Centre (branch surgery) and the Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre.

The Senior Partner, Dr Hamant Mistry, extended a warm welcome to the local MP, Neil O’Brien and Professor Mayur Lakhani.

In his speech, Dr Mistry, thanked all of those who had contributed to the construction of the medical centre, in particular NHS England, East Leicestershire and Rutland CCG, Harborough District Council, Husbands Bosworth Parish Council, Davidsons Homes, Pure Construction, Edward Cooper Young Chartered Surveyors, Lloyds Bank, BRP Architects and Umi Mistry (Pharmacist) for her work in designing and setting up the dispensary.

The contribution of the Partners (in particular Dr Fiona Bishop and Dr Jon Crowley), the staff and the Patient Participation Group was considerable in making the transition from the old location to the new one so seamless.

There are now eight consulting rooms for clinicians, an open plan reception, space for administrative staff, a self-contained dispensary and a car park for patients.

Dr Mistry explained that the medical centre had been built with future-proofing in mind as the number of patients will continue to grow in the years to come.

From July of this year. Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre gained a dedicated Partner, Dr Stacey Harrison. She is supported by two recently recruited GPs, Dr Richard Wardle and Dr Krishan Patel, who joined Dr Jamie Brindle, in addition to the nursing, dispensary and non-clinical staff.

The Government’s initiative to establish Primary Care Networks throughout the country as from July 1, 2019 has been implemented locally by East Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The Market Harborough and Bosworth Primary Care Network has been set up. It comprises the Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre and the Market Harborough Medical Centre. The aim is for this new organisation to be responsible for delivering the care that patients receive in the respective surgeries.

Patients already have access to local services such as ultrasound, heart scans and first contact physiotherapy, based at the St Luke’s Treatment Centre, so that they do not have to travel to hospitals.

The Primary Care Network has just recruited two Social Prescribing Link Workers who will work alongside GPs to offer patients advice and guidance to patients for issues that can be resolved without the need to see a GP - for example benefits advice or putting patients in touch with the relevant voluntary and charitable organisations.

The Partnership continues to run the minor injuries unit at the St Luke’s Treatment Centre, Mondays to Fridays (excluding Bank Holidays), 8.30am to 6.30pm. There is an on-site x-ray facility, available until 5pm, which means patients can, in most cases, be assessed, diagnosed and treated without the need to go to hospital.

Working in partnership with the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and Corby Mind, the Market Harborough Medical Centre has recently launched a two year pilot Mental Health Facilitator service.

Patients with urgent, recent mental issues can be seen the same day for a consultation with a Mental Health Facilitator, who has access to a GP if this is required. If the pilot is a success it is hoped that funding will be available for it to continue as well as being made available to the patients of the Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre.

Patients of the two practices will soon be able to access an updated website which will allow them to contact the practice with questions and queries rather than having to ring. It is envisaged that the new website will be live as from November.

The new website address will be www.mh-bp.co.uk. Patients registered at both practices are encouraged to access this in order to familiarise themselves with the contents and how they can use it in future.

New purpose-built premises, with more staff and a range of services available locally – the future is certainly bright for the patients of the Husbands Bosworth Medical Centre.