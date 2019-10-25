New report reveals the happiest place to live in Leicestershire

The happiness of people in Leicestershire is above the national average, according to official Government figures.

But sadly the Harborough district is at the bottom of the table when it comes to the local scores.

The Personal Wellbeing in the UK report released every year by the Office for National Statistics ranks local authorities in terms of the life satisfaction of its residents.

The survey is carried out by asking a sample survey of people from each district authority area four questions about their personal wellbeing such as: “Overall, how happy did you feel yesterday?” And: “How satisfied are you with your life nowadays?”

People are asked to respond on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is “not at all” and 10 is “completely”.

Across the UK the average wellbeing score for 2018/19 was 7.71 out of ten, taking a mean score from all the answers.

Leicestershire scored 7.82 when it came to life satisfaction. However, out of the seven authorities in the county, the Harborough district recorded the lowest score with 7.5, a fall from 7.81 the year before and an impressive 8.18 two years ago.

North West Leicestershire and Oadby and Wigston finished top with an average of 7.99, with Charnwood not far behind on 7.93. Blaby scored 7.8, as did Hinckley and Bosworth, while Melton's score of 7.56.

When it came to happiness, the Harborough district scored 7.53 - the national average was 7.56. Hinckley and Bosworth had the lowest score in this category with 7.47, while North West Leicestershire took to the local top spot with 7.86. Leicestershire scored above average with 7.63