My secret to a long life is a daily tipple of sherry, says 100-year-old from Harborough

Doris Stretton has revealed her secret weapon to reaching 100 – enjoying a sherry every day.

The extraordinary Market Harborough great-grandmother said her favourite daily tipple helps put a smile on her face.

After clocking up a century on Sunday (Oct 20), Doris, of Saxon Close, said: “I enjoy a sherry before my dinner every day.

“I’ve always been happy and contented.

“I’ve got a great family around me and love being with people.”

Her son Graham Stretton, who turned 70 on Tuesday (Oct 22), said: “My mum’s a remarkable woman – we’re all very proud of her.

“Mum lives alone in her own bungalow and still looks after herself – she’s truly amazing.”

He said they laid on a 1918 vintage car to run her to the Langton Inn in West Langton to celebrate her 100th.

“It was a total surprise and she loved it.

“We had 15 members of the family there for lunch and had a fine time,” said Graham, a programme leader for interior architecture at Northampton University.

“And mum had 19 ladies along for a fantastic birthday party at the residents’ lounge in Saxon Close on Monday.”

Leicester-born Doris, who worked in the hosiery trade, married sweetheart Leslie in the autumn of 1939.

And just 10 days later he left her to become an anti-aircraft gunner on Humberside after the Second World War broke out.

The happy couple went on to have Graham, his sister Barbara, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“They moved to live near St Ives in Cornwall for 10 years after my dad retired.

“Mum came back here to be near us in Harborough after dad passed away in about 1990,” said Graham, of The Ridgeway, Harborough.

“She’s still a superb knitter and loves talking to people – and they love talking to her!”