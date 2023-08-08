MP discusses plans for the future of health services in the Harborough district

MP Neil O'Brien with CEO of the NHS Integrated Care Board Andy Williams and councillors Barry Champion, Phil Knowles and Simon Whelband.

MP Neil O’Brien has welcomed plans for the future of health services in Harborough.

Mr O’Brien met with representatives from a range of local NHS services, local councillors and others to talk about the forthcoming review.

NHS bosses said they have faced a real-terms cut in funding over the past decade and the Harborough MP said that GP capacity was a key factor in evolving health services – something already under way in the district.

He explained: “We already took the number of doctors in GP training from over 2,600 a year to a record 4,000 and are now growing the number to 6,000 a year – we are going to need to expand facilities so they have space to work in.

“In the government’s recent Primary Care Plan, we set out changes to planning rules so that more of the funds raised from new developments flow into investments in GP services. Drawing up this plan for Harborough will fit well with that and further improve our ability to ensure that new housing always leads to the extra GP provision that’s needed.”

Other discussion points included action to amend the signs at St Luke’s Hospital to make it clear what is available there at what times.

Mr O’Brien added residents would have opportunities to have their say about what they want to see happen locally.