Market Harborough Medial Centre joins the town's Park Run to highlight the event's physical and mental health benefits

Staff from the Market Harborough Medial Centre were at Welland Park on Saturday to join in with the weekly Park Run.

Market Harborough Medical Centre has become affiliated with the town's Park Run, highlighting the event's potential benefits for people's physical and mental health.

A spokesman for the medical centre said: "The idea behind this is that the weekly timed 5k run which has been well established in the town is a great way for people to be out and physically active.

"With mental health, diabetes, ischaemic heart disease and obesity increasing to record levels anything that can empower people to make changes that will improve their long term help must be encouraged.

"The Royal College of General Practice in June last year set up the affiliation scheme with a view of doctors promoting physical exercise as a means of improving mental and physical health.

"The affiliation means that GPs will be able to direct patients to the event and even show they are taking part as a way of helping people become active by running or walking the 5k or just by get involved.

"At the Park Run in Market Harborough the organisers are happy for people to get involved as a volunteer if they did not feel able to take part. This could be holding signs and giving encouragement, setting up the course or helping with timings. This is a really positive way of being more social and can help with isolation and indeed mental health."