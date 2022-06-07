Harborough people asked to share their views on plans to support carers in Leicestershire over the next three years

A consultation was launched yesterday (Monday), the start of Carers’ Week, on the Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland (LLR) Carers Strategy 2022-2025.

The new study will run for six weeks.

There are about 100,000 carers in Leicestershire.

The strategy has been developed jointly by Leicester City Council, Leicestershire County Council and Rutland Council and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

It’s a reworked version of the regional Joint Carers Strategy 2018–2021: Recognising, Valuing and Supporting Carers.

The project will seek the views of public, carers themselves and the people they look after as well as organisations that work with carers and council staff.

You can complete an online questionnaire.

There will also be “targeted group consultation” with carers, particularly those getting support from the county council.

Cllr Christine Radford, county council cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “Looking after a person that you care about is something that many of us want to do.

“Caring can be very rewarding, helping a person develop or re-learn skills, or simply helping to make sure your loved one is as well supported as they can be,” said Cllr Radford.

“If you’re a carer or you’re looked after yourself or you’re part of the wider care industry please take part in the consultation and help us inform our final strategy.”

An engagement exercise last year showed Leicestershire carers continue to identify with the priorities outlined in the 2018-2021 Strategy.

“These included recognising and valuing carers, helping them have their own lives alongside their caring responsibilities and making sure they have the support they need at the times the need it,” said the county council.

The study will shape the final version of the refreshed Carers’ Strategy for the next three years, establish future plans across the partnership and set out specific actions for the county council to tackle in Leicestershire.

The consultation outcomes, the final refreshed strategy and an action plan for Leicestershire will be discussed by the council's Adults and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Cabinet in the autumn.