Harborough lad shortlisted in National Fitness Awards

Dean G Fitness, local personal trainer and successful bootcamp organizer has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards 2023.

The NFA's are the UK's biggest fitness awards, and Dean G Fitness is in the running for this prestigious national award, being shortlisted in the outstanding achievement category!

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement In gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

Dean pictured (far right) alongside some of his bootcampers before taking on the Skydive bootcamp.

The awards are organised by Script events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport. In each category up to seven finalists have been selected.

Trophies will be handed out at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday 24th November at The Athena in Leicester.

National Fitness Awards' event director Dominic Musgrave said: "The National Fitness Awards are now in their twelfth year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it's such a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

The local Dean G Fitness ran by Dean Guerriero, who has a passion for outdoor fitness, improving mental health, wellbeing and creating a community of people to encourage, empower and overcome obstacles together, said about being a finalist "I am so extremely grateful for this recognition of hard work and for the opportunity to bring home a national award for the Dean G Fitness family!

Dean G Fitness bootcamps boasts big numbers each week.

"We have a community of individuals who have overcome so much, who have found a sense of belonging, who has grown in confidence and self belief. I am so proud of each and every person that I train and would so love to win this for them.

"I have been in the Industry for over seven years now and have given my heart and soul to my business and devoted everything to my clients and bootcampers, I believe that providing my camps and supporting people within their fitness journey is so so important."

Dean runs one-to-one personal training sessions, as well as weekly bootcamps three times a week.

Dean prides himself on varying every single bootcamp to ensure that his clients are never repeating a session or programme.

Dean is also well known for his special one-off bootcamps around the country ranging from bootcamps on the beach to three peaks bootcamps incorporating the Peak Districts three largest peaks and most recently completing a skydive bootcamp in which 20 bootcampers took on a 10,000ft skydive followed by a three hour bootcamp!

Dean has hosted many charity events including helping to raising over £2000 for mental health charity MIND.

Dean works solely alone meaning that he creates all of his programmes, upcoming events, manages all social media and marketing and is the only point of contact for all clients but always manages to dedicate care and support for anyone who requires it.

Dean will be attending the National Fitness Awards' in the hope to come home with the trophy for all of those who attend and support his work.