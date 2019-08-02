Discover more about Dementia Friends programme at event in Market Harborough

A campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia has got the support of a local Market Harborough home care company.

Marion Lewis OBE, community support representative for Home Instead Senior Care is running a series of free ‘Dementia Friends’ information sessions each month and is inviting local people to come along.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition.

Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.

The one-hour session will take place at 32 St Mary’s Road at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, August 21 and will last about an hour.

Home Instead will hold further sessions on the third Wednesday of each month at a variety of times, see the website below for further details.

Having volunteered to be a Dementia Friends Champion, Marion is now delivering Dementia Friends Sessions to people across Market Harborough, Corby and Rutland. She said: “I signed up to be a Dementia Friends Champion because I wanted to support my community to be able to better understand and support those living with dementia.

"It’s easy to get involved. I attended a training course, receive ongoing support and I’m now proud to be part of a growing network of people creating dementia friendly communities together.”

The Dementia Friends Regional Support Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said: “Dementia touches the lives of millions of people across the country. Dementia Friends was launched to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion.

"It’s all about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From getting in touch with someone you know living with dementia to wearing your badge with pride, every action counts."

Anyone wanting to attend the Dementia Friends session should contact Marion at Home Instead Senior Care on 01858 540 317. Or visit dementiafriends.org.uk to find out more about the charity.