Covid-19 infection rate in Harborough is now the eighth highest in England due to surge in cases in schoolchildren

The Covid-19 infection rate in Harborough has become the eighth highest in England, the latest Public Health England figures show.

The rise in the district’s number of positive tests has been spiked by an surge in cases in schoolchildren aged 10 to 14.

The coronavirus infection rate in Harborough has leapt to 649 per 100,000 people – almost double the national average.

Harborough has been hit by 605 new cases in the last seven days.

That’s 133 more than the previous week as the number of cases increases by 28 per cent.

The rate among youngsters aged 10-14 in the last week hit an astonishing 4,283.8 per 100,000.

About 1 in 23 children in that age group in Harborough had become infected with the virus.

Two other areas of Leicestershire are also in the top 10 table of places with the highest infection rate out of 330 across England.

Neighbouring Kettering now has the highest rate of cases in the country.