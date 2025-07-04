Tugby Church of England Primary School Celebrates Positive Ofsted Outcome

Tugby Church of England Primary School has once again been recognised for maintaining high educational standards following its latest Ofsted inspection on 3 June 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors confirmed that the school has taken effective action to uphold the strengths identified in its previous inspection, continuing its record of success.

The Ofsted report praised Tugby for its high expectations, ambitious curriculum, and nurturing, family-like atmosphere where pupils feel happy, valued, and safe. Inspectors noted the exceptional behaviour of pupils, who consistently rise to the school’s high expectations and demonstrate confidence and maturity by the end of Year 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at Tugby enjoy a wide range of enrichment opportunities, from sporting events to educational visits, supported by a strong focus on personal development. Inspectors also highlighted the school’s clear systems for identifying and supporting pupils who may need additional help, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed, as well as its prioritisation of reading and mathematics from the very start of children’s education.

Child playing

Tugby Church of England Primary School is proud to be part of Rise Multi Academy Trust, which supports the school with leadership, curriculum development, and safeguarding oversight. Together with the trust, Tugby has built a robust, ambitious curriculum that ensures every child can succeed, regardless of background or ability.

Mr Neil Bardsley, Executive Headteacher of Tugby C of E Primary School, commented:

“I am incredibly proud of our pupils, staff, and families for their dedication and shared commitment to Tugby’s values. This Ofsted report reflects the relentless drive for excellence at the heart of our school community. Working with Rise Multi Academy Trust has given us the strategic support and collaboration to keep moving forwards, ensuring the best outcomes for every child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school and trust leadership teams remain committed to maintaining these high standards and continuing to build on the positive culture of achievement and care that defines Tugby Church of England Primary School.

For more information about Tugby Church of England Primary School, click here. To read the full report visit https://tinyurl.com/mrymdhjt