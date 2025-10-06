School’s playground gets fresh look

Viv Aldridge (Persimmon Homes) with pupils from Lubenham All Saints Primary School

A Leicestershire primary school has revamped a children’s play area thanks to a generous donation from a national housebuilder.

Lubenham All Saints Primary School in Market Harborough, received the donation of bark chippings to complete the children’s outdoor area at the school.

Commenting on the donation, Kate Martin, Assistant Head at Lubenham All Saints Primary School said: “We are delighted to be able to refresh our adventure playground which will offer the children an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors and play in a safe environment and would like to thank Persimmon for their generosity.”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands said: “We were only too pleased to assist Lubenham Primary School. They have created a fabulous adventure space which Iooks amazing and I hope the children have lots of fun using it.”