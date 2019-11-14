Schoolchildren from the Harborough district go head-to-head with pupils across the country in national maths challenge

Pupils getting ready for the challenge.

In total, 78 pupils from the district were selected and took part in the 20th annual Primary Mathematics Challenge.

The main activity consisted of 25 questions completed in test conditions but the pupils took part in two afternoons preparing them for what they would have to face.

The two afternoons were held at Welland Park Academy and were organised and funded by Emma Corcoran of Ahead 4 Numbers, who delivers after school classes for more able mathematicians.

Pupils during the challenge.

Some of the highest scoring children will have the opportunity to take part in the bonus follow-up round in February. Schools and pupils will be notified in December.

Emma Corcoran (Ahead 4 Numbers) said “Last year, two children made it through to the bonus round and this year I am hoping that it may be as high as four or five.

"I’d really like to thank the schools and parents for allowing the children to get involved.”